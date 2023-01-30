Amazon's latest deals will get you up to $1,000 in savings on some of Samsung's best smart TVs and other great products

We have fantastic news for every Samsung fan who loves sports, as Amazon’s latest offers will help you shave off significant amounts of money from some excellent smart TVs. First up, we have the 75-inch Samsung Class QLED 4K The Frame Series Smart TV, which now sells for $1,998 after receiving a very compelling 33 percent discount, which translates to you keeping $1,000 in your bank account.

Of course, you can also opt for smaller or larger options, but the $1,000 discount is only available with the larger 75 and 85-inch models, which also means you can get the larger variant for just $3,218. And if you want smaller alternatives, I strongly suggest you opt for the 55 or the 65-inch models, as the rest don’t show any important savings.

Samsung Class The Frame Smart TV Samsung’s QLED 4K LS03B Series ‘The Frame’ Quantum HDR smart TV comes with an amazing anti-reflection matte display screen that will get you up to 120Hz refresh rates, great color volume with Quantum Dot technology, and it also works with the best and most popular digital assistants available today. See at Amazon (US)

Samsung’s The Frame comes packed with tons of amazing features, a slim and elegant design that will make your smart TV blend in with the decoration of your room, while its Art Mode will show off your favorite art or pictures in an anti-reflective matte display.

Suppose you want more alternatives. In that case, you can check out the Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV that’s now receiving an insane 36 percent discount on its 65-inch model, which means you can take one home for $898. This model usually sells for $1,400, which means you get to save more than $500.

And if you want to take your entertainment to the next level, I recommend you check out the latest deal on the ViewSonic X2000B-4K Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projector, which now sells for $2,000 thanks to a 31 percent discount, which translates to more than $900 savings. This laser projector will deliver a bright image with 2,000 lumens, Wi-Fi connectivity, cinematic colors, Dolby and DTS support for your home theater, and more. And if you want to get a laser projector for less, you can also consider picking up a new Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw LS300 3LCD Smart Laser Projector for $1,900.

And, of course, you can boost your experience with some of the best lighting solutions from Govee, as you can currently purchase a new Govee Envisual TV LED Backlights for 75 or 85-inch TVs, which now sells for $90 thanks to the latest discounts, but make sure to add the on-page coupon, or you will find yourself paying $10 more for yours. A more affordable option comes with the Govee 16.4ft Color Changing LED Strip Lights, which is receiving a 20 percent discount with the on-page coupon, or get my favorite option with the Govee Floor Lamp, which is now receiving a $35 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $115.