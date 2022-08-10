Get your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 for less right now

Samsung has announced tons of new products; the best part is that they are already available for purchase. Of course, there are many ways for you to get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, or a new pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro, but we have found better alternatives that will help you get incredible savings.

Indeed, you may have already scored up to $200 savings directly from Samsung.com, where you could reserve a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, a new smartwatch, or earbuds, but we have found even more options to consider.

Verizon

For instance, you can head over to Verizon.com, where you will find that you can buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in your choice of Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, or Blue, starting at just $27.77/mo for 36 months when you purchase your new foldable on Verizon Device Payment.

If you want Samsung’s most potent and largest foldable, then you should know that you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $49.99/mo for the same period of time with Verizon’s Device Payment. You just have to choose your favorite color option among Verizon’s three options: Greygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige.

Suppose you’re interested in the latest version of Samsung’s smartwatch. In that case, you can get the more affordable Galaxy Watch 5 starting at $9.16/mo for 36 months. Or get the higher-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $13.88/mo in a 36-month installment plan. And check out the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are now available for $230.

Of course, savings don’t stop there, as you will also get the chance to save up to $800 off both new foldable phones with a select trade-in on a qualified 5G Unlimited plan. These savings will be applied to your bill every month for up to 36 months, and the best part is that if you switch from another carrier, you also get a $200 Verizon eCard. To make things even more interesting, Verizon will also upgrade your storage tier when you preorder your new 128GB Galaxy Z Flip4 or 256GB Galaxy Z Fold4.

AT&T

Things can get a bit more interesting at AT&T, where you can now preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Z series and score insane savings. For instance, all customers can get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 absolutely free when you trade in a Galaxy phone from any year and in any condition. In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting a similar treatment, as you will be able to receive $1,000 trade-in savings when you trade in any Galaxy smartphone.

You can preorder your new foldable until August 25, so you have more than enough time to decide whether or not to take advantage of this deal. And to make things better, you would also get a free memory upgrade and a Samsung case to keep your new phone safe from accidents.

Finally, you will also be able to save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, as preordering these models starting at $329.99 and $499.99 will get you a second one for up to $430 off, meaning that your second smartwatch would be yours free of charge.

T-Mobile

Magenta is also getting in on the action, and it now allows you to get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple. However, the most interesting part comes with the deals, as you will also be able to receive up to $1,000 savings with any of Samsung’s latest foldables. This means that you can get a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 24 monthly bill credits by trading in an eligible phone or when you add a new line on Magenta Max or get a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 for less.

Another interesting alternative will let you get half off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in one of your current devices or when you add a new line to most plans on T-Mobile. Customers will also receive a free memory upgrade when they pre-order their new foldable phones and a phone case free of charge.

If you’re more interested in a new Galaxy Watch 5, you will be able to score $99 savings by adding a new watch line or get a fantastic BOGO deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that will get you a second smartwatch when you add a new watch line.

Samsung

Of course, Samsung isn’t going to stay behind, as it also offers insane savings and trade-in discounts on almost every new product announced.

First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which can now be yours for just $99 after an eligible trade-in, as you will be able to receive up to $900 trade-in savings with one of your current devices, and the best part is that you will receive a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case with your purchase. In addition, the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4 will receive up to $1,000 savings with an eligible trade-in, a Standing liCover with Pen case, and $100 Samsung Credit. And yes, you will also receive a free storage upgrade.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will come with a free Charger Duo and up to $75 Samsung Credit with eligible smartwatch trade-in. And if you go Pro, you will also receive a free Charger Duo, but you will receive $125 Samsung Credit with your trade-in.

Finally, users who want to pick up a pair of new Buds 2 Pro will receive a free wireless charger and up to a $50 Samsung Credit for trading in select previous Galaxy Buds models.

Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon isn’t going to take long to start giving us incredible deals on the recently announced Samsung products, but unfortunately, we will have to wait a bit longer. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and more are already available for preorder but without visible savings.

Finally, you can get your new smartphone, smartwatch, or earbuds at Best Buy, but you would receive the same deals you’d get with your preferred carrier, but you are still free to check them out.