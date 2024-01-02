Getting a new Android tablet might be a tedious task since there are tons of great alternatives on the market. However, we have recently spotted an amazing deal that will get you a new and powerful Android tablet for less, as the latest offer applied to Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab lineup will get you a new Galaxy Tab S9 starting at $700.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $700 $800 Save $100 Featuring an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 8400 mAh battery, the Tab S9 delivers a powerful performance in a sleek design. $700 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest deals will shave some dollars off the final price tag of the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. Savings start with the base model, which now sells for $700 thanks to a $100 discount. This model comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, one of the latest and best processors from the popular chip manufacturer. It also includes a large 11-inch AMOLED display that will be perfect for media consumption and creativity, and the best part is that this model starts with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, an IP68 rating, and an S Pen in the box.

Of course, you can also choose to pay a bit more and get the 256GB option for $800, which will get you $120 in instant savings. This might be the best option for those interested in making this tablet a productivity tool, as it will also help you get lots of stuff done. However, if you want a larger canvas and more storage space, I suggest you check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which now goes for $1,000 with the latest $120 discount. This model has a larger 12.4-inch display, more storage space, and 12GB RAM.

Earlier today, we found another deal on one of the best tablets you can get on the market, but unfortunately, picking up an iPad might not be for everyone. But just in case you want to check out more alternatives, remember that you can also get your hands on a new Gen-9 iPad for just $249.