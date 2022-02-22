We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Get your new Samsung Galaxy S22 starting at just $300!

By Samuel Martinez February 22, 2022, 3:00 pm
We start today’s deals with Samsung’s latest flagship devices, as you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 model for $300 and score up to $200 instant Samsung Credit for add-ons and accessories for your new phone.

First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 with an $800 price tag. However, you can make the price of your phone drop all the way to $300 by trading in up to two of your current devices. This device comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. However, preordering your phone will let you get the 256GB storage model for the same price as the 128GB model. You also get $100 instant Samsung Credit with your purchase, a 6,1-inch display, and you also get free YouTube and Spotify Premium services.

Suppose you want a larger display with basically the same internals. In that case, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus that is available for just $500, and it gets you $150 instant Samsung Credit, a larger 6.6-inch display. However, the best savings come with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that sells for as low as $400 when you get yours with T-Mobile or $500 when you go for other options, including the unlocked device. You also get a free memory upgrade from 128GB to 256GB storage without an additional cost. $200 Samsung Credit is also available for those who preorder their phone. You also get a larger 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic display with stylus support and up to 12GB RAM inside.

If you’re interested in other Samsung devices, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 series for as low as $275 when you go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, while the base model sells for $375. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus can be yours for $575, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is now available for $775. Finally, The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also on sale, and you can pick up your new phone for $900 after scoring a $900 discount. However, all of these deals require an eligible trade-in.

