Google’s Pixel 7 series is currently receiving some love at Mint Mobile, where you will be able to get your new device for as low as $41 each month with Affirm. This deal is available for anyone interested in bundling this device with one of the company’s six-month plans. This offer is limited to one device per order and requires you to bring your phone number to Mint, which means that it’s an amazing option any way you look at it.

Google Pixel 7 $399 $599 Save $200 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. $399 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile’s deal will get you a new Pixel 7 in Black with 128GB storage space for just $399. This model normally sells for $599, and it starts with a 5GB plan that gets a 50 percent discount, as it is now available for just $90, down from its regular $180 price tag. The same 50 percent discount is being applied to other plans with more data, leaving the 15GB plan for $120, the 20GB for $150, and the unlimited option for just $180. You can also choose to get some insurance for your device for $79 by Allstate, which will get you one year of coverage over accidental damage protection for cracked screens, liquid damage, and more.

The same $200 discount is also available on the Pixel 7 Pro, which means you can get your new device for $789 or $66 each month. Either way, you would be getting an excellent smartphone with one of the best cameras in the Android segment. Yes, you will also find options from Samsung, Apple, and more at Mint Mobile, but the deal on the Pixel 7 series is quite hard to beat if you’re interested in getting a new device with free services.

However, you can also consider picking up your new Google Pixel 7 for just $499 at Amazon.com, thanks to the latest $100 discount. And if you choose to trade in one of your current devices, you can get your new smartphone for as low as $98, as Amazon’s trade-in deals will get you up to $401 Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device.