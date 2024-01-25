We’re signing off with a very attractive offer for anyone looking to sit back and relax watching their favorite movies or shows on a massive 150-inch screen without having to pay extra, as Anker’s latest offers will get you $100 instant savings on the NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector, which is a very capable and dependable projector that comes officially licensed by Netflix. This projector normally sells for $600, but today’s hot deals will help you take it home for $500.

NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector $500 $600 Save $100 Anker's NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector comes with a 400 ANSI Lumen image, native 1080- resolution, digital sound, a massiv e 150-inch screen, and a built-in battery that will let you enjoy your favorite content for up to 2.5 hours without a problem. $500 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector comes officially licensed by Netflix, so you don’t have to worry about getting the error message saying that your projector doesn’t support this top-rated streaming app. It also comes with a 400 ANSI Lumen image, native 1080- resolution, digital sound, and a built-in battery that will let you enjoy your favorite content for up to 2.5 hours without a problem. To make things even better, you can move and adjust your projector to enjoy an image of up to 150 inches, which is perfect for movies or watching Super Bowl LVIII.

Of course, you can also choose to pay $2,500 more and pick up Hisense’s latest 100-inch U76N QLED 4K Smart TV, which now goes for $3,000 thanks to a 40 percent discount. Or check out TCL’s 98-inch S series smart TV, which now goes for $1,998 thanks to an insane 50 percent discount.

You can also keep your home clean while watching your favorite content by adding Anker’s eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum to your smart home, as this powerful product is currently available for $400 for Prime members, and if you want more power, you can also consider going for the eufy Clean X8 Pro, now going for $500, but once again, this is a Prime exclusive offer. But don’t worry. We have also found an excellent alternative for non-Prime members, as the roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop system comes in at $600 with the latest 27 percent discount that will get you $220 savings.

Finally, you can also set the perfect mood to enjoy your movies with the Meross Smart Light Bulb 4-pack, as it now sells for $40, thanks to a $10 on-page coupon. Or get Govee’s alternative for $30, thanks to the latest 25 percent discount.