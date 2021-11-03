iPhone 13 Pro features ProMotion like iPad Pro

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we now find a vast selection of tablets on sale. There are several options from Apple, Samsung, and more. First up, we have Apple’s latest and most potent tablets. The 11-inch iPad Pro is currently receiving a $99 discount that leaves its 128GB storage variant with WiFi-only support available for $700 on its Silver color variant. The 256GB storage model is also getting a $99 discount, but you will have to go for the Space Gray color option that sells for $800.

If you want a larger canvas, you can pick up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model starting at $999 after a $100 discount, and the best part is that this deal is available on both its Silver and Space Gray variant with WiFi-only support. The more affordable and not so potent Apple iPad Air is receiving a $60 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $539.

    11-inch iPad Pro

    iPad Air

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

You will also find amazing deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7. The more potent variant comes with a 12.4-inch display, 128GB storage, WiFi-only support, and an S Pen for $649 after a 24 percent discount that will translate to $200.99 savings for anyone interested. The more affordable Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch display, 128GB storage, and $150 savings, which means you can pick one up for $500.

However, you may want to consider the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet that now sells for $430 after a $100 discount. It features the same 12.4-inch display, but this model starts with 64GB storage options. And since we’re already talking Samsung, you can pick up a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $100 after a $70 discount. Finally, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus receives a 30 percent discount that leaves it available for $140 on its 64GB storage and 4GB RAM option. It also sports a 10.3-inch FHD display, an Octa-Core processor.

 




