Amazon’s latest offers will get you very compelling savings on some of LG’s best laptops on the market, as the LG gram SuperSlim OLED Laptop is now available for $1,397 after receiving an attractive 22 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,800, but today’s offer will help you pick one up while scoring $400 in instant savings.

LG Gram SuperSlim $1397 $1800 Save $403 The latest model of the LG gram SuperSlim comes packed with a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and an elegant and slim design that will make it perfect for traveling. $1397 at Amazon

The LG gram SuperSlim arrives with a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and an elegant and slim design that will make it perfect for traveling. If you’re more interested in a stylish alternative, I suggest you check out the LG gram Style, which comes with the same specs, the same price, and discounts, but this model comes in White, so choose the perfect match for your wardrobe and take advantage of this amazing deal.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can pick up the LG gram 16 2-in-1 Lightweight Laptop that now sells for $1,100 with 21 percent savings. This model features a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

You can use those great savings to add a new monitor to your setup, and there are some interesting options on sale, starting with Dell’s S3422DWG WQHD 34-inch curved gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rates, which now sells for $350 thanks to a $150 discount. Or get Dell’s S3422DW alternative for $380 with $100 in instant savings. And if you’re really into gaming, you can also consider checking out Alienware’s AW2723DF Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $550 with $100 in instant savings.

You can also check out the latest Labor Day deals applied to some of FLEXISPOT’s best standing desks, as you will find options with up to 40 percent off. For instance, you can get your 48x30-inch White desk for just $180 with $120 in instant savings, or get the same model in Black since it’s also selling for the same price after a 33 percent discount and a $20 on-page coupon price cut. If you want a larger desk, you can get the EN1 model with a 55-inch top for $240 and score $110 savings, or use your current top and just get a new FLEXISPOT DIY height adjustable standing desk frame for $180, down from its regular $220 price tag.