Get your new Google Nest speakers and smart displays starting at $25

The latest deals on Google Nest products are courtesy of Adorama and B&H Photo Video, as both retailers have decided to offer the latest Nest Products with the same incredible savings. First up, we have the Google Nest Hub Max that is currently receiving a $40 discount, which means that you can pick up one of these amazing new devices for your home for $189.

The Google Nest Hub Max comes with a 10-inch WXGA touchscreen Far-Field Microphone System, a 6.5MP camera with a 127-degree angle of view, a 2.95-inch Woofer, and it also features Google Assistant built-in. You can get your new Google Nest Hub Max on both its Charcoal and Chalk color variants. It will allow you to control smart devices in your home and keep you connected with your loved ones.

Suppose you are interested in a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider purchasing the Google Nest Hub that is also receiving a $40 discount, meaning that you will only have to pay $60, which is much better than paying $100 for one. This option features a 7-inch WSVGA touchscreen display, a 1.7-inch full-range speaker, three far-field microphones, and more.

Google Nest Hub Max Google Nest Hub Google Nest Audio

If you’re not really into smart displays, you can also consider the Google Nest Audio available in five different colors, including Chalk, Charcoal, Sage, Sand, and Sky. This fantastic smart speaker sees a $25 discount across the board, meaning that you can pick one up for $75. The Google Nest Audio features a Chromecast built-in, a 3-inch Woofer paired with a 0.7-inch Tweeter, a 2-stage microphone with a mute switch, and other great features. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider the Google Nest mini that sees a $24 discount. This means that you can pick one up for just $25, and you get the same color options to choose from. In addition, this device features Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology, wireless audio streaming via Wi-Fi, and more. And remember that you can get the same amazing deals at B&H and Adorama, so check them out.