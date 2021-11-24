Get your new gaming laptop with up to 45 percent savings thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals will help you score amazing savings on some of the best gaming laptops available in the market. We have found several options to choose from, but without a doubt, the best savings come with the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop that is currently receiving a 45 percent discount that will let you save a whopping $1,500. This option features an Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, thunderbolt three ports, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics, and the best part is that you can also use this laptop if you’re a content creator. Still, you will have to pay $1,800 if you want to pick one up.

Other options from Razer include the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop and the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that sell for $1,690 and $1,600, respectively. They are both powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, and they also pack 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. However, they pack different display sizes and different GPUs.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop

You can also check out the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, which is not available for $2,200 after receiving a $200 discount. This model features a 15.6-inch IPS FHD display capable of delivering 300Hz refresh rates, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space. The MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop is a more affordable option that packs an Intel Core i7 processor, a massive 17.3-inch display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 for $1,350 after a $299 discount.

And if you’re still looking for more affordable options, you can consider the Dell G15 5511 that is now going for $1,260 after a $140 discount. The GIGABYTE G5 GD sees a $300 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $849. The 2020 Asus TUF 15.6-inch FHD Premium Gaming Laptop can be yours for $838 after a 35 percent discount that will get you $445.99 savings. And finally, the Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15 Gaming Laptop can be yours for $728 after a $321 discount.