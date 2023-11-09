The latest iteration of the Apple Watch is already seeing some interesting discounts at Amazon.com, where you can now pick one up for as low as $349. The Apple Watch Series 9 arrived with a starting price of $399, which would get you the smallest model with a 41mm case and GPS-only support, but today’s offer will get you $50 in instant savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The new Apple Watch Series 9 was announced and released in September, which makes it the best and latest Apple has to offer. This powerful and convenient smartwatch is one of the best options on the market for those interested in receiving some of the best fitness tracking features available. The 41mm variant with a Midnight Aluminum Case and Midnight Sport Loop is one of the most affordable options that now sells for just $349. This version comes with an accurate fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG apps, and an always-on Retina Display that will let you receive and interact with your notifications and more.

You can also get your new Apple Watch Series 9 with a larger 45mm case, but that will cost you $379, which means you get to score the same $50 in instant savings on this GPS-only model. Now, if you’re interested in a budget-friendly alternative that comes with cellular support, I recommend you get the second-generation Apple Watch SE with a 44mm case, as it now sells for just $297 thanks to a 10 percent discount that will get you more than $30 in instant savings.

You can also check out the latest deals available on the elegant-looking 45mm Apple Watch Band Milanese Loop that now sells for just $85 after receiving a 14 percent discount, which translates to $109 in instant savings. This will get you a new Graphite model, or you can pick up the Silver variant for $82, making your watch look great anywhere you are.