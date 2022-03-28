We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Get your new AirPods Max for just $439, more Apple products are also on sale

By Samuel Martinez March 28, 2022, 9:00 pm
Space Gray AirPods Max worn by Jaime Rivera Source: AirPods Max Featured Image

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up a pair of Apple’s AirPods Max for just $439 on its Silver, Black, and Sky Blue color options, or pick up a pair in Green or Pink for $499. Either way, you will get a new pair of headphones with an Apple-designed dynamic driver that will get you high-fidelity audio, active noise cancelation, transparency mode, Spatial Sound, Apple’s H1 chip, and other great features. The best part is that savings start at $110, which is better than having to pay $549 for a pair of these amazing headphones.

If you don’t fancy a pair of over-ear headphones, you can also consider the latest version of Apple’s AirPods Pro, that are now seeing a 21 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $197 after getting a $52 discount. These wireless earbuds arrive with active noise cancelation, spatial audio, transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and adaptive EQ to automatically tune the music to your ears. The more affordable AirPods gen-3 are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $150 after scoring a $29 discount. They may not be as awesome as the AirPods Pro, but at least you get water and sweat resistance, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and up to 30 hours of battery life. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can get a pair of Amazon Echo Buds gen-2 for $50 after receiving a $70 discount.

Finally, we have some interesting deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6. First, the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS in 41mm with GPS-only support comes with a $20 discount on its Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band version, which means you can get one for $379. The larger 45mm option goes for $409 after scoring the same $20 discount. And if you’re interested in the Series 6, you can get the LTE model with a 44mm PRODUCT(RED) Aluminum Case and a PRODUCT(RED) Sport Band for just $290.

