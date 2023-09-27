We start today’s offers with an exciting option for those interested in purchasing a large-screen smart TV, as the 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV is now available for just $578, thanks to the latest 17 percent savings. This is one of Hisense’s most popular and budget-friendly alternatives, as it will deliver great 4K image quality, plus other great features like Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, and a dedicated sports and game mode that will enhance your viewing experience. Plus, you also get a voice remote, Alexa compatibility, and Chromecast built-in to cast your favorite content.

Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV $578 $700 Save $122 The Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV arrives with a voice remote, Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Visual X, Chromecast built-in, and unique sports and game modes to help you enjoy your favorite content fullest on a 60Hz LCD display. $578 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV arrives with LED technology, which will be more than enough to enjoy casual gaming and your favorite movies. Unfortunately, refresh rates top out at 60Hz, but that won’t be so bad when you remember that you will be enjoying your content in a massive 75-inch display that didn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Of course, you can also opt for a smaller 43-inch model, as it now goes for just $238 with 15 percent savings.

Suppose you’re willing to spend more on your new smart TV. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new 75-inch U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for $798. This model normally sells for $1,200, which means you get to score more than $400 in instant savings. This 2023 QLED model includes other great features, such as full array local dimming, 240 motion rates, a wide color enhancer, and more. And if you really want to go all out, you can also consider picking up a new 75-inch U7 series model for $1,028, thanks to a 31 percent discount.

You can also make your new smart TV stand out even more when you add Govee’s RGBIC TV Backlight for 55–75-inch TVs to your setup, and the best part is that it’s now available for just $20 after the latest discount. And since we’re talking about Govee, you might also want to take advantage of the latest offer that shaves 40 percent off the final price of the Govee Outdoor String Lights, meaning you get 96ft of IP65-rated dimmable exterior lights for just $60.