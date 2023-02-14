OnePlus has been one of the fastest-growing brands in the US thanks to its excellent products, which usually arrive with a very compelling price tag. These devices offer some of the best bang-for-buck alternatives for any Android user who wants to get top-of-the-line specs without breaking the bank. To make things even better, OnePlus and Amazon are constantly offering killer deals, which include the OnePlus 9 and other great devices, now starting at $300.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is still a great device to have in 2023. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a potent 48MP primary shooter in its triple camera setup. See at Amazon (US)

Amazon’s latest deals will help you save on the OnePlus 9. Indeed, it’s not the latest model around since this model launched back in 2021, but it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a $300 price tag, which is $429 less than its original $729 launch price. You also get a 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid Display, 65W ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a Hasselblad triple camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter that will deliver outstanding shots in well-lit scenarios.

However, you may be looking for something better or more contemporary. In that case, we have two great options. First up, we have the OnePlus 10 Pro selling for $570 after receiving a 29 percent discount, getting you more than $200 savings. This model features the same RAM and storage space but a better and more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. And if you want the latest model, remember that you can currently get your hands on a new OnePlus 11 5G plus a $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle for $800 with $100 savings when you pre-order the 16GB RAM and 256GB model in Titan Black.

And if by any chance you happen to be one of Sony’s hardcore fans, you can also score an interesting 14 percent savings on the Sony Xperia 1 IV, as it now goes for $1,198. This model comes with 512GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and one of the best displays available in a smartphone.