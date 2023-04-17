We start today’s offers with some great products from Apple, as Amazon is currently taking off up to 20 percent on select Macs. Savings start with the M2-powered Mac Mini, now available for just $500 thanks to a 17 percent discount. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for Apple’s tiniest and mightiest Macs.

Mac mini with M2 Pro This variant of the Mac mini comes with the M2 Pro chipset, which features up to 12-core CPU with eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. It also features a 19-core GPU, up to 32GB of RAM with 200GB/s of bandwidth, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini is now receiving $99 instant savings. The 2023 model launched with a $599 price tag, which means you can take one home for $500. This will get you a new iteration of the Mac mini packed with Apple’s M2 chip, an 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. You also get 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, gigabit ethernet, two USB-A and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more. But remember that you will also need to get your hands on a Magic Mouse, a Magic Keyboard, a monitor, and other stuff if this is your first time getting a Mac Mini, as it only comes with a power cord.

If you want the full package for your home, I recommend you check out Apple’s 2021 24-inch iMac, as this all-in-one desktop computer arrives with color-matching peripherals, a gorgeous 24-inch Retina Display, and more. However, you will have to settle for Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU inside.

You can also opt for the more portable options on the market, as Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air is now going for $1,049 thanks to a 13 percent discount, which translates to $150 instant savings. This thin and light laptop features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and more than enough power to create content. And if that’s too much for your budget, you can also pick up the previous model for just $800 thanks to a 20 percent discount that will get you $199 savings.

Of course, you may also want to add a new Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station to your setup, as this baby will help you connect up to two monitors to your Mac with a total of 11 ports for you to connect your peripherals and more for just $119 with 28 percent savings. Or get a more affordable version for $94 with 38 percent instant savings and an extra $5 coupon.