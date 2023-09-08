We start today’s offers at Amazon.com, where you will find excellent options for your new gaming laptop, starting with the HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming laptop, which now sells for just $610 after receiving a very attractive 31 percent discount. This laptop normally sells for $910, meaning that you get to save $300 on your purchase.

HP Victus 15 $610 $910 Save $300 HP's Victus 15 Gaming Laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics for a great gaming experience. $610 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

HP’s Victus 15.6-inch laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch FHD LCD display that will reach up to 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage, even though you can get your laptop with up to 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage. And you can get your new model with 32GB RAM and 1TB installed for $829, which is actually very compelling for new gamers.

Another affordable alternative comes from Lenovo, as the IdeaPad 3 Essential Gaming laptop is now available for $650, thanks to a 28 percent discount. This model normally sells for $900, meaning you can score $250 in instant savings. This model comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, AMD’s Ryzen 5 6600H chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

Finally, the ASUS TUF Dash 15 is also on sale and up for grabs at $1,089 with 16 percent savings. This laptop is better for more demanding users, as it packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

You can also use these savings to pick up a new gaming keyboard for your setup, and we have found excellent choices for you to consider, starting with the ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless DIY Custom Gaming Keyboard, now available for $199 with $50 in instant savings. The ASUS ROG Strix Flare II is also an excellent option for $170 with 14 percent savings, or get the ASUS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - ROG Strix Scope RX for $105 with a more attractive 19 percent discount.