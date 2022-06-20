Get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $50!

Samsung’s best deals are back thanks to the latest Discover Samsung Week sales event, which starts today and extends to June 26. As a result, you will find tons of savings on some of the company’s hottest devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now receives $150 instant savings and up to $1,000 trade-in savings. In other words, you can pick up one of these fantastic devices for as low as $50 on its unlocked version with 128GB of storage space.

Of course, this deal is also available on models with more storage, so you can take home the 256GB model for just $150 or get the 1TB storage variant for $450. Either way, you would be receiving a great smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB RAM on the higher storage options, one of the best cameras on the market capable of capturing 8K video and fantastic image quality, even in low light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also the perfect option for those Samsung fans who waited in vain to see a new iteration of the Galaxy Note series. This model features a boxy design with a built-in S Pen and stylus support, making the Galaxy S22 Ultra an excellent productivity tool.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you will also be able to save $50 on the 14-inch Galaxy Chromebook that is now available for $300. Suppose you’re looking for a new smartwatch. In that case, you can get a $60 instant rebate on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that comes with a charging dock, and you can also make the price drop even further with an eligible trade-in.

Finally, you will also be able to get a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra memory upgrade with a $100 e-certificate plus a free pair of Galaxy Free Buds Pro and up to $675 trade-in credit for you to make your new Android tablet a bit more affordable. Just remember that these deals will only be live for 24 hours, so you may want to hurry up before you miss out on today’s deals.