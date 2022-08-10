This may be the perfect opportunity to purchase a new gen-4 iPad Air, as it is currently receiving a massive $200 discount on both its 64GB and 256GB storage options

Apple’s fourth-generation iPad Air was launched in October 2020, meaning that it is less than two years old and still one of the best options for those who want a powerful tablet that won’t break the bank. Indeed, it doesn’t have the same power as its M1-powered successor, but it shares similar features, and the latest offer will make it a must for those who want the best bang for the buck.

Earlier this week, we saw some incredible savings on the fourth generation iPad Air that sold for as low as $450 on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage. However, Best Buy has decided to improve that offer, as it is now letting you take the same iPad Air model with the same storage space and configuration for just $400, representing a total of $200 savings. You would still get your hands on a new tablet with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine under the hood. This model has the same external design as the latest M1-powered iPad Air, but it is way more affordable, and it comes with different color options for you to choose from.

To make things more interesting, the same $200 savings are being applied to the Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB storage, meaning you can pick up one of these tablets for $550. Just remember that these could be the last models in stock, so you may want to hurry before they sell out. If you’re going to get a new gen-4 iPad Air, we also recommend you purchase the second-generation Apple Pencil that currently sells for $99 on Amazon.

We also recommend you check out savings on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch that will also fit the 4th and 5th generation iPad Air. It now goes for $249 after receiving a $50 discount, in case you’re interested in making your new tablet a more productive tool.