We start today’s deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find several gaming laptops on sale. First up, and one of the most compelling options comes as the 2021 version of the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop, which sells for $1,385 after receiving a $185 discount. This model features a massive 17.3-inch FHD display with 144H refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. It comes with Windows 10 64bit out of the box, but don’t worry; you can easily bump it up to Windows 11 without added cost.

You can also start your gaming journey on a more affordable battle station, as the Acer Nitro 5 is now available for $764, thanks to a recent 9 percent discount. This option comes with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. Or go for the more ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop with a $650 price tag and 15 percent savings, which features the same display size, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

Gaming laptops are great for those who are on the move all the time, but you can also consider going for a gaming PC if you’re going to be stuck in your house most of the time. For instance, you can save on the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop Slate5MR 250a that has AMD’s Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, 480GB storage, and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics for $730 after a $120 discount.

Or go for the more potent Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop, which sells for $1,428 after picking up a $272 discount. This model packs an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics under the hood. And the best part is that you can use these savings to get your hands on the ASUS VG278QR 27-inch Gaming Monitor that’s now available for just $205 after the latest $24 discount.