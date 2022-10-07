Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you can get the 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor and more on sale

Amazon offers compelling discounts on several gaming monitors to help you complete your setup. The best savings come with LG’s 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $260 after receiving a 26 percent discount. This model typically goes for $350, so today’s your chance to get one and save $90. In addition, this monitor will deliver up to 240Hz refresh rates and 1ms response times. The best part is that this FHD IPS display features G-Sync compatibility and a three-side, virtually borderless design to help deliver a more immersive gaming experience.

Of course, this isn’t the only option on sale, as you can also feast your eyes on the larger 34-inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved WFHD IPS display with 144 Hz refresh rates, the same 1ms response time with motion blur reduction, Adaptive Sync tech, plus G-Sync ad HDR 10 compatibilities for $400 after scoring a $50 discount. Suppose you want a better resolution. In that case, you can check out LG’s 27-inch Ultragear QHD IPS Gaming Monitor that now sells for $280 after seeing a $20 discount. It comes with 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and other great features. Or you can check out LG’s 34-inch 21: 9 UltraGear Curved QHD 1ms Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with 160Hz and G-Sync compatibility, which now sells for $756 after a 6 percent discount that will get you $44 savings.

Other options include the Acer Nitro ED323QU 31.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 VA 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $250 after a 17 percent discount. This model comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, up to 165Hz refresh rates, and $50 savings. And if you’re a Samsung fan, you may also want to check out the 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor that comes with WQHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and more for $345 after scoring a 9 percent discount.