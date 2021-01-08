We are less than a week away from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series. This means that we will see Samsung deals pop up everywhere. However, the most impressive deals come from Samsung and Amazon, where you can even get a discount when you reserve your Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is just around the corner, and if you’re already planning on upgrading, you may find this information useful. You can already reserve your new Samsung Galaxy S21 by entering your personal information. If you do, you will be able to receive a $50 bonus towards accessories for your next Galaxy and $10 to use in the Android Shop Samsung App. Now, it doesn’t end there, as you can also trade-in your current device to get up to $700 off.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is still a great option, and you can currently get one for $800 after a $200 discount over at Amazon. The unlocked device is available in Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Gray. Now, if you want to go Ultra, your best option is still Samsung.com, as you can get yours for $600 when you trade-in an eligible device.

You may also want to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, as you can get yours for $600 with $100 savings over at Amazon, or get it at Samsung.com for $420 with trade-in. Both devices come with 128GB of storage space.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Note series is another good option to take into consideration. The entry-level version is selling for $400, while the Ultra variant is selling for $700 when you trade-in an eligible device. You will get Samsung’s best productivity-focused device, 128GB storage in both models, and yes, the S Pen comes with the device. Still, if you don’t want to trade in your current device, you can also get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,099 with $200.99 savings or the vanilla version for $800 with the same discount.