Many years have passed since the first time Twitter gave its users the possibility to verify their accounts. This happened back in 2013, as the app decided it was a good idea to introduce a new security feature to protect Twitter accounts better, and it was called Login Verification. This was a form of two-factor authentication that would ask users to register a verified phone number and email address. However, we are now in 2021, and it seems that this feature will soon be back.

Twitter’s verified account program has been on hold for a while, and it hasn’t been allowing any new requests. However, that could change as soon as next week, according to researcher Jane Manchun Wong. Her sources claim that Twitter could relaunch this feature next week to help all of those public figures to get their accounts verified.

I was told by multiple sources that Twitter plans to launch the new self-served Verification Request form next week https://t.co/vI4q63WwJe — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 13, 2021

She also believes that the new Verification Request form will come with a couple of changes. The new process would only allow certain accounts to be verified depending on whether or not they fall into six new categories. Said categories are:

Activist, Organizer or Influencer

Company, Brand or Organization

Entertainers or Entertainment Groups

Government Official or Affiliate

Journalist or News Organization

Professional Sports of e-Sports Entity

In other words, don’t expect to be able to verify your account if you don’t fall into any of those six categories. In other words, it will be easier to get your account verified if you represent your company or if you have tons of followers. If you want more information on how to get your blue verified badge on Twitter, you can also check out their Blog or the FAQ article by following this link. But remember that your account has to be authentic, notable, and active.

Source Twitter

Via UberGizmo