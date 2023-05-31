We start today’s deals with excellent news for any Apple fan out there and for anyone interested in purchasing a powerful MacBook Pro, as the previous models powered by Apple’s M1 Pro chip are scoring massive savings. For instance, you can now get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip with a 10-Core CPU and a 16-core GPU, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for just $2,000. This model normally sells for $2,899, which means you get to score $899 instant savings if you can live with a Space Gray model. Of course, you can also consider going for the Silver variant, but you will find yourself paying $2,699 after receiving a $200 discount.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is one of the best and most powerful MacBook Pro options available for Mac users. It comes packed with tons of power, which can go all the way up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage space, and a potent processor with up to 10-core CPI and a 32-core GPU. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

This 2021 model is still an excellent option in 2023, as you would be getting your hands on one of the most powerful laptops on the market. The best part is that you will also find options with up to 2TB storage, 64GB RAM, and other options with an M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and a 24-core GPU. And you will also find some great options starting for as low as $1,999 when you go for a more modest 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model.

However, if you want a more affordable alternative, you can also consider picking up the smaller 14-inch model that now goes for $1,899 after receiving a 24 percent discount. This option comes with a smaller display, but you get the same M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space.