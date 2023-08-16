We have excellent news for anyone looking to upgrade to a better and larger smart TV, as Hisense’s latest deals will get you very attractive savings on its new U8 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED intelligent TVs. Savings start with the 550-inch model that comes with a $550 discount. This option normally sells for $1,300, but today’s offer will help you take one home for just $750. However, the best savings come with the larger variants. For instance, today’s best savings come with the 75-inch model, now selling for $1,500 with an $800 price cut. Or you can go for the 65-inch model, now selling for $1,050 with $650 in instant savings.

Hisense’s U8 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED Google TV is an excellent option for those looking to get a new smart TV with a bright display, as it now arrives with a peak brightness of 1,500 and more local dimming zones than the ones we received on the 2022 model. The 2023 version also includes QLED Quantum Dot Color to produce more brilliant and accurate colors, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos for an exceptional media experience that will make you feel like you are in the movies, and its stylish design will make it look great anywhere you choose to set it up.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also consider picking up the more affordable Hisense U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, which now starts at $580 thanks to a 28 percent discount on its 55-inch variant. Or get the even more affordable 55-inch U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV for $448 and score 23 percent savings.