We’re wrapping up today’s offers with a very cool option for anyone who wants to enter the gaming world, as the Acer Predator Helios Neo comes in at $1,000, thanks to a $200 discount at Best Buy. This flashy-looking laptop comes with a large 16-inch WUXGA display with 165Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage space, and GeForce RTX 4050 graphics that will more than enough to launch old classics and some of today’s best titles.

Now, you can also opt for a more powerful beast if you choose to spend $300 more, as the Predator Helios 300 is also on sale and is now selling for $1,300, thanks to a massive $800 discount. This model normally arrives with a $2,100 price tag, but today’s steal will get you a new laptop with a 15.6-inch QHD display with up to 240Hz refresh rates, a more powerful Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics behind the show to deliver an outstanding gaming experience. Of course, both laptops include superior cooling technology with a custom-engineered gen-5 AeroBlade 3D metal fan, vector heat pipes, liquid metal thermal grease for extended gaming sessions, 3ms Overdrive response times, and more.

You can also complete your gaming setup with a new monitor, which is why we also included the ASUS VG278Q 27-inch FHD gaming monitor that goes for $160, thanks to a 20 percent discount. Or head over to Samsung.com, where you can still reserve a new OLED G9 gaming monitor and score $50 instant savings plus a $250 Samsung gift card.

And if you need extra ports, remember that Pluggable recently launched the USB C to USB Adapter Hub and the 4 Port USB Hub 3.0, compatible with most of the best and latest devices on the market. They sell for just $10 with a $3 on-page coupon discount. They will be great to add a new keyboard, a gaming mouse, and more to your setup, but don’t forget that these don’t feature Power Delivery or charging of any sort.