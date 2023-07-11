Finding the perfect pair of wireless earbuds can be quite a task in today's markets. The number of options available is numerous, and so is the list of features on each pair. But if you're looking to get a pair of earbuds that are ideal for working out, there is one brand that is very well-known for that type of use: Jabra. As part of its Amazon Prime Day 2023 offerings, the brand is putting some of its best products on discount, and we've listed them below for you to check out!

Amazon Prime Day deals on Jabra earbuds

Starting off the list are the Elite 4 Active; these earbuds generally sit near the middle of Jabra's offerings, but as part of the Prime Day deals, they can be had for $70, which is quite the steal. They come with an IP57 rating which makes them ideal for workouts, as you can sweat all over them without worry. The simple design also means they're lightweight and easy on your ears. Lastly, active noise cancelation makes these great partners inside or outside the gym. If you're willing to spend a bit more and value an even better set of microphones, consider upgrading to the Elite 5, which costs an extra $20; plus, it also features Bluetooth Multipoint support.

The next two deals that Jabra is running are $65 and $80 discounts on the Jabra Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro, respectively. Each pair is at the pinnacle of Jabra's offerings, one for an active lifestyle and the other for general use. If you're looking to get the absolute best comfort during your workouts, consider the Elite 7 Active, as they are quite compact, but if audio performance is just a tad more important, the Elite 7 Pro might be a better fit.

