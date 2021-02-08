Everyone who carries a Wi-Fi-enabled device can be tracked. You may have heard the dangers of connecting to an unknown, public network, but being so much as in range of an access point can reveal information about you that you would rather keep private, and you wouldn’t even realize it’s happening.

So what can you do to remain anonymous short of cutting the cord entirely? Your best bet is to use a VPN, or virtual private network, to mask your IP address and any identifying information, and we have a deal that can help. Windscribe VPN can safeguard your identity on your computer and mobile devices, and it’s offering Pro Plans for as low as $55.99 right now.

When you connect to Windscribe VPN, your traffic is sent through an encrypted tunnel to one of its international servers. This masks your physical location and allows you to surf the web without nosy identity thieves, ISPs, and government agencies monitoring your behavior. You can also access geo-blocked content like websites and streaming services from anywhere in the world, so if you want to watch a US-exclusive Netflix series while abroad, Windscribe will ensure there’s nothing stopping you.

Windscribe offers more than just VPN coverage. It features a firewall that will protect you in case your VPN connection fails. It also comes with a browser extension that blocks ads and trackers while surfing the web. You can even use port forwarding to access services from your computer or phone remotely.

With a Pro Plan, you can connect as many devices to Windscribe VPN as you want, and you don’t even have to use an email address to sign up. Users rated Windscribe VPN a 4.4 out of 5, and one user shares, “I have been a user for over two years and the app has always given me reasons to stay in touch. It works great for me with excellent bandwidth.”

If you’re running around without a VPN, you might be exposing personal information without realizing it. Windscribe VPN is offering Pro Plans that will keep your identity safe, no matter how many devices you have.