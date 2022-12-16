Today’s best deals will help you score huge savings on a couple of gaming powerhouses, as the 2021 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop is currently available for $1,900 in renewed condition after receiving a very compelling 26 percent discount. This model comes with a $2,600 price tag, which means that you can get $700 savings on this beast.

Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and a stunning 15.6-inch FHD display capable of delivering 360Hz refresh rates. The only downside to this deal is that it won’t get you a brand-new laptop, as you would be getting your hands on a refurbished, fully functional laptop. However, suppose you want a new laptop. You can also consider the more affordable Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $1,400 after receiving a 30 percent discount, representing $600 savings. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, a 13.3-inch 4K touch display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics to load any game you want.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is a great option for those looking for a new battle station you can take anywhere you go. It comes with tons of power under the hood, a large 15.6-inch display with 165Hz refresh rates, and other great features. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Another great option comes as the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which includes an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, and Vapor Chamber Cooling for $2,154 after receiving a 23 percent discount that translates to $646 savings.

And if you’re looking for non-gaming alternatives, you can get your hands on a new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $970, thanks to a 31 percent discount. This Windows convertible tablet usually sells for $1,400, which means you get to save more than $400 on your purchase. It comes with a 13-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and other cool features. And if you want something a bit more conventional, you can also check out the ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop Computer that goes for $250 after a 15 percent discount. This model comes with an Intel Core 3 processor, 4GB RAM, and just 128GB storage space.