We’re wrapping up today’s deals with great savings on some of Razer’s most popular gaming peripherals. Savings start with the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller that will work with your PC, but it is also compatible with the latest models of the Xbox gaming console. This bad boy comes with a very compelling 50 percent discount that lets you take one home for $50. It comes with remappable front-facing buttons, mecha-tactile action buttons, trigger stop-switches, and more, but you will have to get it in White if you want to take advantage of these savings.

Razer Wolverine V2 $50 $100 Save $50 Razer's Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller comes with remappable front-facing buttons, mecha-tactile action buttons, trigger stop-switches, a 3.5mm analog audio port, great ergonomics to deliver you get a natural grip that ensures agile and accurate button interaction, and more. $50 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, if you want to spend some more, you can also consider picking up the Chroma version of the Razer Wolverine V2, which comes in at $110 after receiving a 27 percent discount. And since we’re talking controllers, you can also check out the latest discount applied to the Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S controllers that sells for $30 with 25 percent savings.

The next option comes with 60 percent savings, as the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset now sells for $80, which means you get to save $120. And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can also check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset selling for $45, thanks to a 44 percent discount.

Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard is another great addition to your battle station, as it now goes for $50 with $50 instant savings. This model comes with a full keyboard design and a detachable plush wrist rest that will be very comfortable during extended gaming sessions. And if you want a smaller, easier-to-carry alternative, you can consider going for a new Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard; even though this will set you back $100, you still get to save $30.

Finally, today’s best savings come with the Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse, now selling for $20 thanks to a 62 percent discount that represents $30 instant savings. Or pick up a new Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse with an RGB charging dock for $90 and score $60 instant savings.