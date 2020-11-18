Mac computers need no introduction. iMacs have an all-in-one design that makes them an attractive addition to any home office. Meanwhile, MacBooks feature a thin and light form factor that makes them the perfect mobile companion for school or work. And of course, every Mac computer comes with macOS and the App Store ecosystem.

Needless to say, everyone wants to get their hands on a Mac. Apple even managed to rake in $28.9 billion in Mac revenue in the midst of the pandemic. However, not everyone can afford one. Brand new Macs are quite expensive, even if you find them on sale. Luckily, you don’t always have to pay an arm and a leg for a Mac. In fact, you can get a Mac for much cheaper than the sticker price if you’re willing to buy a refurbished model.

We’ve rounded up four deals on refurbished Mac computers that have slight cosmetic imperfections and have been tested to work like new. These refurbished models can save you hundreds of dollars.

Looking to spruce up your home office for the holidays? The iMac packs plenty of punch behind its sharp display, making it ideal for light workloads such as sending emails, light photo editing, watching videos, and more. All you have to do is connect a mouse and keyboard!

If you have kids undergoing distance learning, you’ll want to give them something portable like a MacBook instead. These come with their trademark unibody design, efficient processors, and excellent battery life, so they’re perfect for long classes or workdays.

Whether you need a desktop or laptop, Apple has you covered. Grab a refurbished model just in time for the holidays.

Apple iMacs

Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) – $759.99 (regularly $1,999)

Apple iMac 21.5″ Core i5, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) – $679.99 (regularly $1,299)

Apple MacBooks