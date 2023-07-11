We have excellent news for music lovers. Prime Day deals will help you get your hands on a new pair of Sony wireless headphones for as low as $38, and with savings that will get you up to 53 percent savings. We start with the most compelling options, as Sony’s latest WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones are now available for $328. These amazing headphones normally sell for $400, translating to $71 in instant savings.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones come in three different color options, with eight microphones and two processors to deliver unmatched noise cancelation, magnificent sound with the Integrated Processor V1, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an ultra-comfortable and lightweight design for all-day use.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. $328 at Amazon

Indeed, Sony’s WH-1000XM5s may not be everyone’s first choice, as they may be a bit more expensive than most options on the market. But if that’s the case, you can also consider picking up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $248, thanks to a 29 percent discount. These headphones launched in 2020, but they’re still some of the best ones you can get today. They will also deliver amazing sound quality, impressive noise-canceling, and up to 30 hours of non-stop music playback.

Now, for those interested in scoring Sony’s best Prime Day savings, we recommend you get your hands on a new pair of Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Canceling Headphones, which are now selling for $118 thanks to a very attractive 53 percent discount. This model typically goes for $250, but today’s savings make it an absolute steal. And if you want today’s most affordable alternative, you can get the Sony WH-CH520, selling for $38 with 37 percent savings. Other great options will get you Sony’s WH-CH720N for $98 and the INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset, going for $58 after receiving a 42 percent discount.