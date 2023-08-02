We start today’s deals with an excellent collection of smartwatches for those interested in starting a healthy lifestyle, as some of Garmin’s best watches are receiving killer discounts. First up we have the Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS that now sells for just $174 after picking up a 30 percent discount. This model launched with a $250 price tag, meaning that you will be able to score more than $70 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.

Garmin Instinct $174 $250 Save $76 The Garmin Instinct is an excellent alternative for those looking for a tough watch compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Plus, its advanced health monitors are a great tool for those users who love to track their progress in various activities. $174 at Amazon

The Garmin Instinct comes with GPS, Glonass and Galileo global navigation satellite systems, heart rate monitoring, a 3-Axis compass, a rugged build to withstand even the toughest situations and environments, which is thanks to its top-quality construction that meets US military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance of up to 100 meters. Yes, it also comes with a an activity tracker and other great features that also make it a great gift.

If you want a more stylish option, I suggest you check out the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which is now available for $215 with 39 percent savings. This device normally sells for $350, and it’s perfect for anyone interested in taking long walks, jogging or running, as it provides advanced running dynamics including stride length, ground contact and more when used with Running Dynamics Pod or HRM Run or HRM Tri monitors. And if you’re willing to spend some more, you can also get $50 in instant savings with the Garmin Venu 2, which is now available for $350.

However, if you’re interested in today’s best offer, you will have to set your sights on the Garmin Venu Sq, which is receiving a massive 51 percent discount. This model normally goes for $200, but you can get yours for just $98.