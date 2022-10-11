Amazon’s latest Prime Day deals will get you killer savings on some of Satechi’s best products, starting with the USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable, which is currently available for just $15 after picking up a 50 percent discount. This magnetic wireless charger is compatible with the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 and 12 lineups.

Satechi’s USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable features a powerful magnetic connection for the latest iPhone models, which will keep your MagSafe-enabled device in place while charging. The best part is that it will deliver up to 7.5W of power.

Suppose you want to charge more than one device at a time. In that case, we suggest you check out the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand or the Satechi Trio Wireless Charger with Magnetic Pad. Both models will let you charge your iPhone, AirPods with a wireless charging case, and even your Apple Watch simultaneously, and the best part is they are receiving the same discount, which means that you can take any of them home for just $90 after receiving a $30 discount.

Deals don’t stop there, as you will also be able to score some interesting savings on Satechi’s 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger, which is now available for just $60 after receiving a $20 discount. This desktop charger comes with two USB-C connectors with Power Deliver, two USB-A ports, and other amazing features. The best part of this offer is that it will also perfectly power Apple’s 2020 and 2019 Pro models, M1 and Intel-powered MacBook Air models, and more. And if you’re looking to get extra ports on your Mac, you can also check out the latest discount applied to Satechi’s Aluminum Type-C Pro Hub Adapter with USB-C PD that sells for $52 after a very interesting $28 discount.