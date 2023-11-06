Early Black Friday deals will get you crazy savings on some of Logitech’s best peripherals, which include some of the company’s best gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and more. The best deals feature the Logitech G502 HERO High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, which currently sells for just $40 thanks to a 50 percent discount. This device arrives with a HERO 25K sensor, 25,600 DPI sensitivity, RGB lighting, adjustable weights, and eleven programmable buttons, making it perfect for any serious gamer, designer, content creator, or anyone who wants to do more with a mouse.

The best part about this gaming mouse is that it won’t stop your gaming session over a low or dead battery, and it also comes with a 1-year warranty, so you can be sure that this device will perform perfectly under most circumstances.

Another excellent option that arrives with an even better and more budget-friendly price tag is the Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse, which now sells for just $20. This model normally goes for $40, meaning that you will also be scoring 50 percent in instant savings. Or get the Logitech G403 Hero 25K Gaming Mouse for $35 with the same 50 percent price cut.

You will also find the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard selling for $160 with 36 percent savings, or you could get the more affordable Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard for just $40 thanks to a 43 percent discount. So head over to Amazon.com and check out every other option available with Logitech's early Black Friday to see if you find the perfect peripherals to go with your setup.