We have spotted tons of amazing deals for the weekend. Some of them are remnants of Black Friday’s crazy savings, while others are making us get excited over Cyber Monday. Either way, you’re in luck, as you can currently score massive savings on some of the best streaming devices on the market. First up, we have the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, now available for $24 thanks to a massive 50 percent discount, which is perfect for those who have more than one TV or those who want to have a backup device in case something goes wrong.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $25 $50 Save $25 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is up to 25% more powerful than the first generation, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6 for a faster streaming experience. It has 2GB of memory, and it provides crisp and immersive 4K content. $25 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is now better than ever, as you can pick one up for half the price thanks to this weekend’s Cyber Monday deals. The latest iteration of the Fire TV Stick 4K is faster and better thanks to its support for WiFi 6, a 1.7Ghz processor that’s more than 25 percent better than the first generation, and you also get 2GB memory. You will also be able to stream free content from Amazon’s Freevee, Tubi, and Pluto TV. Plus, you get a massive app gallery that will let you enjoy your favorite content from Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more with amazing image and video quality thanks to support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Of course, you can also consider going for a more powerful option with the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max, now selling for $40 with 33 percent in instant savings, which translates to $20 off. This model is even faster and more powerful than anything else released by Amazon thanks to its new 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and you get twice as much storage so you can install more games and apps on your new streaming device.

And if you’re looking for other alternatives, you can also consider picking up a new Google Chromecast with Google TV for $38 with 24 percent savings. This option regularly sells for $59, meaning you get $12 in instant savings, and it will be perfect for those who love to use Google Assistant for everything.