Today’s best savings arrive from Best Buy and Amazon, where you will find some of Hisense’s best smart TVs on sale. The best option comes with a massive 100-inch screen, as the U8 Series Mini-Led QLED 4K Smart Google TV is now 50 percent off. This model launched a couple of months ago with a $10,000 price tag, but it’s been receiving some very aggressive price cuts. So you can choose to get one or two for the price of one. Just make sure you have enough space in your home or apartment, as this behemoth is large.

We have excellent news for those waiting for the perfect moment to purchase a new smart TV, as the 100-inch Hisense U8 series 4K smart TV is currently half off at Best Buy. This is Hisense’s best and largest smart TV on the market, as it includes outstanding 144Hz refresh rates, a bright 1,500-Nit QLED panel that also features Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, Quantum Dot technology for more brilliant and accurate colors, 50W of total power with 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Audio, and more.

You can also score a new Hisense U8 Series smart TV for as low as $698 thanks to a 37 percent discount applied to the 55-inch model, which normally sells for $1,100, which basically gets you $400 in instant savings.

You can also consider going for the next best thing, as Hisense’s 75-inch U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD smart TV now costs $899 after scoring a 40 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,500, meaning you save more than $600 on your new smart TV. And if you’re looking for another excellent option to watch your favorite content on a massive display, you can check out Hisense’s L9G Laser TV Triple-Laser UST Projector, which now sells for $3,025 after scoring a $2,475 price cut.

The best part is that any of these offers will get you more than enough cash to get your hands on a new Hisense AX3125H 3.1.2Ch Soundbar with a Wireless Subwoofer that packs 440W power, support for Dolby Atmos and other outstanding features to improve your media experience.