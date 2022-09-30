Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are undoubtedly some of the best laptops around, as they feature one of the best processors in the market. Apple has also reinvented its MacBook Pro lineup to include three new amazing products, starting with the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the latest update to its 13-inch model, which now features Apple’s latest M2 processor. Indeed, they aren’t necessarily the most affordable options on the market, but the latest offers will let you save up to $450 on select models, making them even more attractive.

Amazon is letting you save on some of Apple’s most powerful laptops, as the 1TB version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is now available for $2,100. This model usually goes for $2,499, meaning you can score $399 in savings. This model comes in Silver with 16GB RAM and Apple’s M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. You also get a gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, up to 17 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime camera, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers, and more. However, you can also opt for the 512GB storage version that starts at $1,913 in Space Gray.

Suppose you want a larger canvas. In that case, check out the 16-inch MacBook Pro that comes with 512GB storage for $2,100, or double up your storage space by paying $2,300, meaning that you get the same $399 savings.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a 6 percent discount, making it available for $1,227. It comes with Apple’s M2 chip, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM. However, before you pull the trigger on any of these deals, I strongly recommend you head over to Best Buy, as you will be able to score today’s best savings with the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro. These savings are available with the 512GB storage version with 8GB RAM, meaning you can take one home for $1,050. However, you can also opt for the 256GB version, which sells for $900 after a $400 discount. You will get the same design that comes with the M2 variant and more than enough power to get you through the day. But hurry, as Best Buy’s deal will be gone soon.