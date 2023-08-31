We are getting closer to Apple’s next big event, which means that we will most likely get new iPhone and Apple Watch models, among other things. In other words, we will also start receiving tons of amazing discounts on Apple’s current models, which is exactly why this is the best moment to purchase a new Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 7 for less.

Apple Watch Series 8 $310 $399 Save $89 Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. $310 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest Apple Watch deals will get you a new GPS-only variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm case for just $310 after a huge 22 percent discount. The Apple Watch Series 8 arrives with some of the best features you can get in a smartwatch in 2023, as it includes an excellent fitness tracker, Blood oxygen and ECG apps, an always-on Retina Display, and water resistance.

If you’re interested in cellular support, you can also get a new Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm Starlight Aluminum Case and a Starlight Sport Band for $429 with 14 percent savings. This model normally sells for $499, which means you can pick one up and score $70 in savings. And if you want a larger model, you can get the 45mm model for 459 with the same $70 discount.

And if you want to get the best savings around, you can pick up a new Apple Watch Series 7 with a 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case and Abyss Blue Sport Band for $410 after receiving an enormous 45 percent discount. This model comes with excellent fitness tracking sensors, the same Blood Oxygen and ECG apps found in the latest model, and more.