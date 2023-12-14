We have amazing news for anyone looking to boost their media experience, as there are some cool deals available on Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TVs that now start for as low as $250 if you can settle for the smaller 43-inch model. This option normally sells for $400, meaning that you get to score $150 in instant savings, which represents 38 percent savings. However, if you want to score the best deal available, you must aim for the 55-inch model, now selling for just $300 after scoring a massive 45 percent discount.

Amazon’s 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV is currently available for just $300 after the latest 45 percent discount. Any other day, this outstanding smart TV would sell for $550, which means that you can take one home and still score $250 in instant savings. This model comes with a bright display, support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus, and Alexa Voice control that will let you control your content and launch your favorite shows and movies with simple voice commands. Plus, you will also score a 6-month free subscription to MGM+ with your purchase.

You can use the $250 instant savings to pick up another excellent smart TV, but this time, you will have to head over to Walmart, where the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV sells for $248, thanks to a $52 price drop. And if you want to add more power to your media experience, you can also consider picking up a new JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-one (MK2): Compact 2.0 Channel soundbar for just $120, thanks to a 40 percent discount. Or check out the more potent JBL Bar 500: 5.1-Channel soundbar with MultiBeam and Dolby Atmos, now going for $380 with 37 percent savings.