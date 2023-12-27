We have excellent deals available on some of Razer’s best gaming headsets. The best deal arrives with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, now selling for just $100 thanks to a massive 44 percent discount. This headset is so good that it makes part of Amazon’s Choice selection, delivering outstanding performance for the price.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro $100 $180 Save $80 The Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset is great pick for gamers that are looking to up the comfort and audio experience in their gaming sessions. The oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and aid in reducing a build-up of pressure on the ears. $100 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is a powerful headset that will enhance your gaming experience with outstanding THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound thanks to its 50mm drivers. It also comes with a detachable microphone, which means you can use to listen to your favorite tunes. It’s also compatible with the latest gaming consoles, meaning you can perfectly use it with the PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and more. The best part is that it normally sells for $180, but you can take one home and score $80 in instant savings.

A more affordable alternative comes with the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset, now up for grabs at $70 with 30 percent savings. This option arrives with 40mm drivers, a detachable microphone, and 50 hours of battery life, making it a very attractive alternative.

Another excellent option is Razer’s Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, now receiving a $50 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $150. This amazing headset features THX audio, an auto-adjustable headband, a retractable microphone, haptic feedback, and one of the best gaming experiences you can possibly get from Razer. And if you’re still looking for more alternatives, check out the ASUS ROG Delta S Wireless Gaming Headset, as it now sells for $160 thanks to a 20 percent discount that will get you $40 off.