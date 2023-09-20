We have excellent news for digital artists and anyone interested in digital art, as starting has never been so affordable. There are tons of amazing options to choose from, but Amazon’s latest deals will make it easier for you to pick up your new drawing tablet. First, we have the Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet selling for just $548 after receiving a very compelling 31 percent discount. This model is one of Wacom’s best drawing tablets, and it normally sells for $800, which means you can pick one up and score more than $250 in instant savings.

Wacom Cintiq 16 $550 $800 Save $250 The Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet comes with a 15.4-inch FHD display screen and Pro Pen 2 with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition, and it is compatible with Mac OS and Windows computers. $550 at Amazon

The Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet features a 15.4-inch FHD display screen and Pro Pen 2 with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition, and it is compatible with Mac OS and Windows computers. Now, if you want to score today’s best deal, you will have to go for the smaller Wacom Intuos graphics drawing tablet that sells for $40, thanks to a massive 43 percent discount. This tablet is also great for beginners as it is compatible with your Chromebook and Android devices, and it is perfect for editing, design, and education.

Another excellent option for those interested in a potent drawing tablet comes from XPPen, as its 13.3-inch drawing tablet is now available for just $240 thanks to a 13 percent discount that makes it drop down to $260 and an extra $20 price cut with an on-page coupon. The Artist13.3 Pro Graphics Tablet comes with an adjustable stand, eight shortcut keys, and 8,192 levels of pen pressure to make your drawing experience even more enjoyable. You can also get the larger XPPen Artist 22R Pro Computer Graphics Tablet, which comes with a 21.5-inch display and a $510 price tag after the latest $90 savings.