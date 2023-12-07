We start today’s offers with crazy savings on some of the best-looking headphones you can get today, as the V-MODA S-80 All-Wireless Headphones and Personal Speaker System is now available for just $100 thanks to a massive 41 percent discount, which translates to $70 in instant savings.

V-MODA S-80 $100 $170 Save $70 The V-MODA S-80 feature Qualcomm’s aptX DH and AAC codecs for premium sound, and to make things more personal, you can also use the dedicated mobile editor app to switch things around with a custom EQ curve or use the different one-touch presets to enhance your favorite tunes. $100 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

There are many ways to enjoy your favorite tunes, especially if you own a pair of V-MODA S-80 All-Wireless Headphones and Personal Speaker System, as these gorgeous looking headphones arrive with an eye-catching design that will let you use them on your ears or around your neck for a rich audio experience, which is even better if you’re interested in electronic music, as they are exquisitely tuned for this genre. You can get them in two color variants, including the Black and Rose Gold option and a White variant that looks amazing.

You can use the V-MODA S80 for traditional on-ear listening or as a personal speaker system that hangs from your neck, which is excellent either way. These headphones also feature Qualcomm’s aptX DH and AAC codecs for premium sound, and to make things more personal, you can also use the dedicated mobile editor app to switch things around with a custom EQ curve or use the different one-touch presets to enhance your favorite tunes.

Another great option comes with the V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Master Hi-Res Headphones, now selling for $200, thanks to a 20 percent discount. These wired headphones will deliver outstanding audio quality, as they arrive with dual-diaphragm drivers for passive noise isolation, and they will last, as they feature a metal build with a SteelFlex headband and improved sweat resistance. Finally, the V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $225 with $75 off.