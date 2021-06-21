Thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Day, we have new deals on some of the latest Samsung Galaxy devices. First, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is getting a $200 discount, leaving the Phantom White color variant with 128GB storage space available for $600. The same 25 percent discount is applied to other color choices, but you will want to hurry, as this deal will end tonight at midnight.

Remember that the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with 5G support, a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a battery that will keep it going for more than a day. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also on sale, and you can grab one for $900 with $300 savings; and the Galaxy S21 Plus is also getting a $300 discount, making it available for $700. However, remember that you can get the same phones from Samsung.com starting at $100 after an eligible trade-in.

Now, if you’re looking for the Galaxy S20 FE, you can get yours for $479 after getting a $220.99 discount in any of its six different color options. And if by any chance you still want last year’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can grab one for $1,000 with $400 savings on its 128GB storage option.

However, If you really want to get one of last year’s flagships, we recommend you go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, as we won’t get a new Note device this year, and you can get one starting at $750 after a $250 discount, and you also get stylus support. Another good option to consider is the Galaxy A71, which’s now selling for $375 after getting a $224.99 discount. This device will also give you 5G support and 128GB storage space.