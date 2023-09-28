We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with some interesting discounts on several smart TVs from big names in the industry. First up, we have Sony’s X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV receiving a massive 39 percent discount on its even larger 85-inch model, which now sells for $2,000. This model normally sells for $3,300, which means you get to score $1,300 in instant savings, which is more than enough to get your hands on another smart TV with a large display.

Sony X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV $2000 $3300 Save $1300 The Sony X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV is perfect for those who own a PS5, as it comes with exclusive features for your gaming console that will take your gaming experience to new heights, starting with auto HDR, Tone Mapping, Auto Genre selection, and more $2000 at Amazon

The Sony X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV is also getting some interesting discounts on its smaller variants, with the 75-inch model going for $1,798 after receiving an 18 percent discount. Another interesting option comes from LG, where you will find the 55-inch version of the C2 series is now going for $1,297 after picking up a 14 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, remember that you can get up to 29 percent savings on the 65-inch model of LG’s UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV, which comes with AI-powered 4K to upscale your favorite content for a more pleasurable media experience.

You can also use your fabulous savings to score an even better deal with the LG GX Sound Bar with Subwoofer that now sells for $447 after scoring an insane 55 percent discount. This soundbar was designed to work with LG’s OLED Gallery TV, but it will work fine with other smart TVs. It packs tons of power with 420W, Dolby Atmos, High-Resolution Audio, HDMI eARC, and more.