We have excellent news for those looking to get extra security for their homes, as eufy Security is currently getting ready for a unique Fan Festival deals event that will get you insane savings on some of its best and most popular security cameras and more. The best part is that eufy Security is already letting you take advantage of some pre-fest steals, where you will find the SoloCam E40 outdoor security camera and more on sale.

eufy Security SoloCam E40 $80 $130 Save $50 The eufy security SoloCam E40 comes with advanced AI person detection, two-way audio, and 2K resolution, perfect for keeping an eye on your home and what happens around it. $80 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

eufy Security’s SoloCam E40 is now available for just $80 after scoring an insane 38 percent discount at Amazon.com. This excellent outdoor security camera with advanced AI person detection, two-way audio, and 2K resolution usually sells for $130, but the latest offers will help you get one and score $50 instant savings. The SoloCam E40 also includes an IP65 rating that makes it weatherproof, so don’t worry about it getting hit by rain, snow, or the scorching sun. The best part is that it comes with no hidden fees, and you can make use of the camera’s 8GB local storage space to hold at least two months of footage protected by 128-bit encryption, so your data is always private and safe.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the eufy security Outdoor S230 SoloCam S40 solar security camera that now sells for $130, thanks to a 35 percent discount. This model would normally cost you $200, but you can not take one home and get $70 savings. However, you would be better prepared for any uninvited guests with the eufy security S330 eufyCam 3, 2-Cam Kit that now sells for $468 after receiving a 15 percent discount. This kit usually sells for $550, which means you get more than $85 instant savings, 4K content, two solar-powered cameras that will technically work forever, and expandable local storage of up to 16TB.

You will also find interesting savings on the eufy Security S330 Video Smart Lock, which now sells for $298 with $50 instant savings. Unfortunately, this deal is only available for Amazon Prime members. Or you can head over to eufy.com, where you will find all these deals and other great products on sale.

Remember that these products work with your favorite digital assistants. You may also want to use this opportunity to take a new Echo Show 15 with you, as it now sells for $185, thanks to a 26 percent discount, and add Alexa capabilities to your smart home. This 15-inch smart display also comes with a built-in Fire TV, so you can watch your favorite content anywhere.