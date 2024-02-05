We start today’s deals with excellent savings available on some of Beats’ best wireless earphones, where you will find the Beats Studio Buds + selling for as low as $130, thanks to a very attractive 24 percent discount, on any of its four different color variants.

Beats Studio Buds + $130 $170 Save $40 Beats Studio Buds+ are the latest generation wireless earbuds from the Apple-owned brand. The new earbuds feature 1.6x better ANC compared to first gen, up to 36 hours of battery life, IPX4 water resistance, bigger microphones for clear calling, a new custom chip that enables support for "Hey Siri," and more. The earbuds come in three colors: Black-Gold, Ivory, and an all-new Transparent finish. $130 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds + are an excellent option for anyone who loves the small and compact design of earplugs, as they arrive in a tiny package that will deliver powerful audio, excellent noise canceling, Android and enhanced Apple compatibility, sweat resistance, long-lasting batter that will keep you going for up to 36 hours with charging case, and more. The Beats Studio Buds + normally sell for $170, but you can score $40 in instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this excellent deal.

Other excellent alternatives to enjoy your favorite jams

Suppose you’re on a tight budget. In that case, you might want to check out the Beats Studio Buds, as these true wireless earbuds will also deliver excellent sound, noise canceling, and more for a very compelling price tag of just $100 after receiving a $50 discount. However, if you’re looking to score the best offer today, you will pick up a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro, now selling for $160, thanks to a 36 percent discount, which translates directly to $90 off.

And if you’re more into over-ear headphones, I suggest you pick up a pair of Beats Studio Pro, now available for $230 thanks to a 34 percent discount, which will get you $120 savings on your purchase.