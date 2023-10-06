We start today’s offers with excellent news for gamers everywhere, as you can get one of my favorite keyboards on sale, as well as some very necessary gear that will get rid of eye strain after extended gaming sessions. Savings start with the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, as it now sells for $130 thanks to a very compelling 35 percent discount, which translates to $70 in instant savings on its variant with tactile keys. I’ve owned the TKL version of this keyboard on its Black color variant for more than two years, and it’s still my go-to option for work and occasional gaming.

The Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features low-profile keys that are extremely comfortable for typing. You also get dedicated media control keys, five programmable G-Keys, USB Passthrough, and next-gen RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. The best part is that you get just enough savings to get your hands on a new SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset, now selling for $70, thanks to a $30 discount. This headset is an excellent option for those who love gaming on different platforms since it is compatible with the latest versions of the Xbox Gaming console, the PS4 and PS5, your PC, Nintendo Switch, and even Android devices.

Early Prime Day savings will also get you massive discounts on Gunnar Optiks’ products, as you will get up to 25 percent off select premium gaming and computer glasses. There are tons of options and styles to choose from, including special edition options with themes from Marvel, Call Of Duty, and more. For instance, Spiderman fans can pick up Miles Morales’ collection starting at $64, and you will also find options inspired by Black Panther, Iron Man, and more. The best part about these products is that they will block up to 65 percent of the Blue Light from your laptop’s display or any screen you use while gaming, working, or reading, which is perfect for keeping your eyes healthy for a long time.