We start today’s deals with some rather exciting offers from Walmart and Amazon, as you can currently score big bucks on a new Hisense smart TV. Savings start with the 85-inch model that now sells for just $1,498, getting you more than $700 in instant savings, considering that this model usually sells for $2,200. You will also find the smaller 65-inch model at Amazon.com, but that’s the only option that seems to be available at the moment.

Hisense U7H QLED TV $1498 $2200 Save $702 This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $1498 at Walmart

Hisense’s U7H Series ULED Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV will deliver an exceptional visual experience thanks to the company’s proprietary ULED technology that boosts color, contrast, brightness, and motion for more engaging images and unique picture quality. Of course, we must also add Quantum Dot tech, which will also help improve anything you want to watch on your new smart TV. That comes with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a convenient Game Mode that will let you enjoy your content with 120Hz variable refresh rates.

Suppose you’re looking for other options. In that case, you can check out Hisense’s 55-inch U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, now selling for $800 with 27 percent savings. This model also includes great features, such as Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision IQ, Game Mode Pro, and more. And if you want a larger screen, you can also pick up the 65-inch model for $1,100 with $300 instant savings.

Other, more affordable alternatives come as the 50-inch Hisense U6HF Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which goes for $461 with 13 percent savings, or get the 40-inch A4 Series, which is now available for just $158 thanks to a very compelling 25 percent discount. And if you want a smaller and smarter display, you can also check out the Google Nest Hub Max, which now goes for $169 after receiving a $60 discount.