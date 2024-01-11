Earlier today, we saw an excellent selection of Windows-powered laptops that are currently available for less than $330, which is an absolute steal if you’re looking to get a new laptop for browsing the web and other basic tasks. However, we have also stumbled upon some great offers available on Apple’s most popular laptops, as you can currently get your new MacBook Air for as low as $690 with the latest 31 percent discount.

Apple’s 2020 version of the MacBook Air is still one of the best-selling and most popular laptops you can get if you’re looking to get your first laptop. This model comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip, a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, and other outstanding features. However, you will have to go for the Space Gray model if you’re interested in scoring this massive discount that will get you $309 in instant savings.

If you’re more interested in the Silver or Gold color variants, then get ready to pay $750, which is still great considering you get 25 percent off. And suppose you want more power and a more contemporary design. In that case, you can get the 2023 version of the MacBook Air with an M2 chip, a larger 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for $1,050 thanks to a 15 percent discount that gets you $200 off, and add the on-page coupon to score the extra $49 savings.

Another excellent option for those who love staying home is the 2023 Mac Mini, now going for $739 with an 8 percent discount. This model has an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and other cool features. However, if you want to get more from this last option, I suggest you head over to Satechi.net, where you will find the newly launched Stand & Hub For Mac Mini with NVMe SSD enclosure selling for $100, but you can take one home for $80 shipped by adding code CES20. And if you’re also in the market for a new keyboard, get the same $20 savings on the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard by using the same code.