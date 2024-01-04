We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with some of the best and hottest gaming keyboards around, as you can currently score 30 percent savings on the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This means you can get yours for $160 when you go for the model with linear switches, which is the perfect option for gamers who want any possible advantage when enjoying their favorite games.

Logitech G915 TKL $157 $230 Save $73 Enjoy typing on a Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, one of the best keyboards on the market for gamers. $157 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Logitech G915 TKL is an excellent gaming keyboard with a low-profile design, which is also relatively portable as it leaves out the Numpad and other unnecessary keys for gamers. It is also available with clicky and tactile switches, which might be a better alternative for those more interested in typing and productivity. However, you will find yourself paying $157 for the tactile version or 176 for the clicky version.

You can also choose another, more affordable option, as the Logitech G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard now sells for $123, thanks to a 28 percent discount. This keyboard might not be the best option for those who like darker colors in their setup, as it comes in White Mist. Another cool option that comes in white is the Corsair K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is now going for $95. This model normally sells for $150, which means you get to score $55 in instant savings.

However, you can also go for the CORSAIR K70 MAX, now selling for $190 with 17 percent savings. This model comes with a full keyboard, multimedia controls, and adjustable actuation, which is convenient for those who love a custom setup.